Brisbane Airport Green Zone Breach Update 2

30 April 2021

The Ministry of Health has this evening been advised by Queensland health authorities of a change in classification for some passengers who flew from Brisbane to New Zealand on Thursday afternoon and evening New Zealand time.

While the health risk from the green zone breach event remains low, the Queensland authorities have advised New Zealand counterparts that those travellers who were in two locations of interest at specified times within the international terminal are casual plus contacts.

The two locations of interest are Hudson’s coffee stand and adjacent seating between 9.23am and 11.20am Thursday 29 April Queensland time, and the male toilet adjacent to Gate 79 between11.23am and 11.15pm when the toilet was cleaned.

As a precaution, anyone who was at these locations at these times should now immediately return home or to their accommodation, isolate until they get a negative result from a day five test on Tuesday 4 May.

Travellers who were in either of these two locations at this time should contact Healthline on 0800 358 5453 and register as a casual plus contact.

The Ministry’s contact tracing team will be contacting passengers on the three flights tomorrow.

The reported breach is linked to two individuals from a red zone country who were in the café and also used the toilets, both accessible to green zone passengers. The two individuals were tested in Brisbane with one returning a negative result and the other returning a weak positive, confirmed by a second PCR test.

It remains reassuring that the two red zone individuals wore masks, maintained social distancing, had very little interaction with others and have not been symptomatic.

The three flights affected are Air New Zealand NZ 202 from Brisbane to Christchurch which arrived around 4.30 pm yesterday; Air New Zealand NZ 146 from Brisbane to Auckland which arrived at 5.30 pm yesterday and Qantas QF 135 from Brisbane to Christchurch yesterday.

The Ministry remains in contact with Queensland Health authorities and will provide updates as more information becomes available

A reminder for people who may need a COVID-19 test – please visit Auckland Regional Public Health Service (ARPHS) for all testing locations in Auckland.

For all testing locations nationwide visit theHealthpointwebsite.

