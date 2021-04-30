Finxflo Offers Its Customers More Options With Coinbase

Press Release – ACN Newswire

As the world’s first hybrid liquidity aggregator, Finxflo aims to facilitate greater liquidity with leading exchanges and protocols to create a market environment more conducive to trading. Continuing their efforts to bring key players onto a common …As the world’s first hybrid liquidity aggregator, Finxflo aims to facilitate greater liquidity with leading exchanges and protocols to create a market environment more conducive to trading. Continuing their efforts to bring key players onto a common platform, Finxflo has added Coinbase Institutional to its roster of liquidity providers.

Coinbase is an online platform that allows merchants, consumers, and traders to conduct transactions with digital currency. It allows users to create their own cryptocurrency wallets, and start buying or selling cryptocurriencies by connecting with their bank accounts. Finxflo customers will be able to access Coinbase for their investments.

Coinbase also works at an institutional level, whereby it provides a series of merchant payment processing systems and tools that support many highly-trafficked websites on the internet.

Trading volumes greatly influence liquidity in the cryptocurrency market. Coinbase offers over 50 assets and over 150 trading pairs, with the most active one being BTC/USD. The platform was launched in 2012 with a mission to create an open financial system for the world.

With innovation at the core of its philosophy, Finxflo will change how the cryptocurrency market operates, offering a one-stop solution for all cryptocurrency traders and investors.

