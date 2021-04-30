Cantabrian Motorists Encouraged To Combat Driver Fatigue

Press Release – AMI Insurance

AMI’s Driver Reviver – a public event to educate Cantabrians on the connection between driver fatigue and motor vehicle accidents – will take place on Sunday 2 May 2021. The event is supported by FENZ, NZ Police, St John Ambulance, Waka Kotahi and Hurunui …AMI’s Driver Reviver – a public event to educate Cantabrians on the connection between driver fatigue and motor vehicle accidents – will take place on Sunday 2 May 2021.

The event is supported by FENZ, NZ Police, St John Ambulance, Waka Kotahi and Hurunui District Council, and will take place at Glasnevin truck weigh station SH1, north of Amberley township, which is an intersection used by 9,000 to 10,000 drivers a day, on average.

All drivers and passengers on the road between 12-5pm are encouraged to stop in for a complimentary snack and drink from the AMI BBQ Trailer, take a rest on a bean bag and visit the activations onsite to learn more about how to curb the effects of driver fatigue, particularly while on long journeys.

AMI has been looking out for New Zealanders for 94 years and is part of the largest general insurer in the country, IAG New Zealand. IAG insures more than 1.8 million New Zealanders and protects over $650 billion of commercial and domestic assets.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url