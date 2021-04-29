Business Scoop
Trans-Tasman Bubble Benefits NZ

April 29, 2021PressRelease

Press Release – Tourism Industry Aotearoa

More people have entered New Zealand than have left since the opening of the trans-Tasman bubble, says Tourism Industry Aotearoa.

Since the first flight from Australia to New Zealand took off from Sydney to Auckland on 19 April, the two-way Tasman travel arrangement has been in New Zealand’s favour on a ratio of 3 to 2.

Daily movements across the border data tracked by Stats NZ shows that in the first nine days of the bubble, New Zealand welcomed over 30,000 international arrivals, with just over 20,000 people departing over the same period.

Most of the arrivals and departures travelled between New Zealand and Australia quarantine-free.

While these early numbers are promising, TIA Chief Executive Chris Roberts says the highest number of arrivals were on the first two days, as friends and family were reunited.

“It was incredibly moving to see friends and family reconnecting those first momentous days of the borders reopening,” says Mr Roberts. “Hopefully, the early success of the bubble will give people confidence to travel for leisure.

“Many of our Australian neighbours will be needing an adventure by now, and it’s great to see some are already heading over to enjoy themselves.”

However, Mr Roberts says the volume is a long way below normal traffic movements. “Over the same nine days in 2019, there were 177,000 arrivals into New Zealand and 191,000 departures.”

International Arrivals and Departures since the two-way Tasman bubble opened:

  Arrivals  Departures 
19 April 2021  4809  2730 
20 April 2021  4611  1701 
21 April 2021  2103  1296 
22 April 2021  3933  2484 
23 April 2021  4155  2754 
24 April 2021  2994  1884 
25 April 2021  2655  2721 
26 April 2021  3411  2871 
27 April 2021  2265  2355 
9 day total  30,936  20,796

