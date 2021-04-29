Serko Travel Crowned ‘Funniest Office’ In New Zealand

Press Release – 2Degrees

29 April 2021 – Over the last few months, some of New Zealand’s top businesses have been going head-to-head in the ultimate comedy clash as part of a partnership between 2degrees Business and Covert Theatre.

Last night, in the Grand Finale, Serko Travel stole the show from 2degrees, going on to lift the winning trophy.

Kenith de Beer, of Serko Travel, says: “We always knew we were a team that loved having a laugh, but going through this experience has taught us just how important it is to communicate with your team. So much great stuff can happen when you collaborate.

“This entire experience has brought the team much closer, and I think it’s likely that will be reflected in our work moving forward too. It’s been awesome,” says Kenneth.

The competition has seen teams from BNZ, Callaghan Innovation, Biz Solutions, Tonkin and Taylor and more, step outside of their comfort zone and onto the stage to learn tips and tricks about improvisation comedy.

Wade Jackson, Artistic Director at Covert Theatre, says, “We had a very deserving winner. Not only did the team at Serko Travel embrace the training they’ve had over the last few weeks, but they also managed to put it into action on stage.

“Sir Bob Harvey, one of the judges, almost stole the show with his commentary on the show. The scene of the night must go to Serko Travel who caused an outpour of laughter from the crowd in response to the MC’s prompting.

“Improv comedy is no mean feat,” says Jackson. “It’s so important that you connect and collaborate with others on your team and that’s really been the purpose of this competition – to build and rebuild connections between teams after a very disconnected 12 months.”

The competition launched when 2degrees added Covert Theatre to its business portfolio at the beginning of the year. The businesses have an aligned interest in the importance of collaboration and connection, so wanted to find a solution to help foster relationships in the workplace.

Andrew Fairgray, Chief Business Officer at 2degrees, believes the contestants have all learned valuable experience from the competition, and he hopes some of the skills they’ve developed will be taken back to the workplace.

“We saw the opportunity to bring fun, connection and collaboration back into the office after a hugely challenging year. At a time when we have been physically distanced from our workmates, improvisation is a fantastic tool that helps breakdown barriers and allow workmates to connect while having fun. Afterall, connecting people is what 2degrees does best and that can happen through partnerships such as this, or through our awesome roaming deal which means 2degrees Business customers can roam in Australia at no extra cost to use minutes, data and text.

“Huge congratulations to Serko Travel on a well-deserved victory!” Says Andrew.

