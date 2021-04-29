Relationship Unlimited Announces New Partnership With Platinum Partner

Press Release – Relationship Unlimited

Wellington, New Zealand —29 April, 2021 — Relationship Unlimited is pleased to announce its new partnership with Platinum Partner, a specialist in the provision of 3rd party software solutions for Salesforce Partners.

By leveraging the capabilities of Platinum Partner, Relationship Unlimited is able to better help their clients access and integrate best in breed 3rd party Salesforce solutions with exclusive license pricing and a “one stop shop” when it comes to billing and support.

“Platinum Partner are delighted to be working with New Zealand’s most experienced Salesforce Partner Relationship Unlimited and look forward to what they will achieve for their customers with Platinum Partner’s suite of best-in-class Salesforce solutions,” says Martin Schwall, Platinum Partner Managing Director.

As a Registered Salesforce Partner, Relationship Unlimited combines highly accomplished, local expertise with the very best Salesforce certified talent globally. This “best of both worlds” approach harnesses the globalised future of work, helping create unrivalled value and customer success for their clients.

“At Relationship Unlimited, we specialise in building and supporting world-class solutions on the Salesforce.com platform. This strategic partnership with Platinum Partner will enable us to extend this proposition further across a number of leading 3rd party Salesforce solutions to create a winning combination based around simplicity, price and support. I’m really excited about the benefits that this will provide for our customers,” says Tony Skerrett, CEO of Relationship Unlimited.

