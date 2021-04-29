NZ Native Oils Showcases Their Wide Range Of Natural Skin Care And Hair Products In A Newly Launched Website

Press Release – NZ Native Oils

Natural skin care shop, NZ Native Oils has recently unveiled a new website www.nznativeoils.co.nz. It provides information on the natural skin care and personal care products made from carefully formulated and locally sourced ingredients.

NZ Native Oils is a manufacturer of natural skincare and beauty products owned by Maria Brocklebank and her partner Gary. From her interests in native plants, Maria and her daughters started experimenting with handmade soaps using Manuka, Kowhai and Pohutukawa that earned positive feedback from early customers. Today, their product line has expanded to essential oil for aromatherapy and even skin care regimen for dogs. The products come in recyclable and refillable glass and wood containers for sustainability and their environment friendly commitment.

The website focuses on five main areas: gift sets; personal care; aromatherapy; for him; doggos.

Gift Sets

Choose from a ready-made set or make it more personal by picking your own with a DIY box. NZ Native Oils will put all your chosen natural skin care products, skincare for men, aromatherapy and essential oils in a personalized gift set together with a card or special message for someone you care about.

Personal Care

From shampoo and conditioner bars, skincare products both for men and women, hair care products to healing remedies, these are all designed by NZ Native Oils to give your glow back. Made from natural ingredients, the natural skin care and home care products are safe for the body and environment friendly.

Aromatherapy

NZ Native Oils has natural remedies to soothe stress, relieve pain from headaches and sleep better at night. With essential oil blends, diffusers, roll ons and sprays made from certified organic and therapeutic grade essential oils, they can bring calm to your wellbeing and your surroundings. Aromatherapy candles and Ayurveda perfume oils are also available.

For Him

NZ Native Oils has a great range of natural skin care products for men. Find a gift for you or for your man, boyfriend, husband, or relative and make them feel special with natural grooming products. From a beard grooming kit, men’s shaving kit, shaving razors to shaving soaps and manly moisturizers, these are tested and approved by hard working men.

For Doggos

To keep the doggos clean and healthy the natural way, NZ Native Oils has dog shampoos and flea repellent too. Many dogs have found relief with the natural dog shampoo Itchy ‘n Scratchy and other range of organic dog products, such as soap bars, sunscreen, and anxiety relief blend diffusers.

NZ Native Oils products can be bought in their store in Kapiti or online and can be delivered NZ-wide or internationally.

For more information on the natural skincare and beauty products by NZ Native Oils, go to: www.nznativeoils.co.nz.

