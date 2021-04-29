No New Community Cases; 3 New Cases Of COVID-19 In Managed Isolation

Press Release – Ministry of Health

There are no new cases of COVID-19 to report in the community today.

There are three new cases to report in recent returnees in managed isolation facilities.

Seven previously reported cases have now recovered.

This brings the total number of active cases in New Zealand today to 23.

Our total number of confirmed cases is now 2,257.

Since 1 January 2021, there have been 49 historical cases, out of a total of 441 cases.

Testing information

The total number of tests processed by laboratories to date is 2,013,539.

On Wednesday, 5,340 tests were processed. The seven-day rolling average up to yesterday is 3,654 tests processed.

For testing locations in Auckland, visit Auckland Regional Public Health Service (ARPHS).

For all testing locations nationwide visit theHealthpointwebsite.

New border case details

Arrival date From Via Positive test day/reason Managed isolation/quarantine location 23 April Pakistan Qatar Day 5 / contact of a case Auckland 24 April To be determined United Arab Emirates Day 3 / routine testing Auckland 27 April Pakistan United Arab Emirates Day 0 / routine testing Auckland

The two cases today who flew from Pakistan arrived in New Zealand before the restriction on travel from Pakistan took effect. This restriction came into effect yesterday.

NZ COVID Tracer

NZ COVID Tracer now has 2,802,149 registered users.

Poster scans have reached 258,138,805 and users have created 9,660,862 manual diary entries.

There have been 752,434 scans in the last 24 hours to midday yesterday.

It’s incredibly important that people keep a record of where they’ve been. It can help support contact tracers in tracing potential close and casual contacts of people who have tested positive for COVID-19.

The more we all scan, the safer we’ll all be. The data is stored on your phone until you choose to share it.

