Employment Indicators: March 2021
Press Release – Statistics New Zealand
Key facts
Changes in the seasonally adjusted filled jobs for March 2021 (compared with February 2021) were:
- all industries – up 0.2 percent (4,688 jobs)
- primary industries – down 0.6 percent (649 jobs)
- goods-producing industries – up 0.4 percent (1,525 jobs)
- service industries – up 0.1 percent (2,130 jobs).
