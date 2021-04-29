Employment Indicators: March 2021

Press Release – Statistics New Zealand

Key facts

Changes in the seasonally adjusted filled jobs for March 2021 (compared with February 2021) were:

all industries – up 0.2 percent (4,688 jobs)

primary industries – down 0.6 percent (649 jobs)

goods-producing industries – up 0.4 percent (1,525 jobs)

service industries – up 0.1 percent (2,130 jobs).

