Business Scoop
Network

Employment Indicators: March 2021

April 29, 2021PressRelease

Press Release – Statistics New Zealand

Key facts   Changes in the seasonally adjusted filled jobs for March 2021 (compared with February 2021) were:    all industries up 0.2 percent (4,688 jobs) primary industries down 0.6 percent (649 jobs) goods-producing …

Key facts 
Changes in the seasonally adjusted filled jobs for March 2021 (compared with February 2021) were: 

  • all industries – up 0.2 percent (4,688 jobs)
  • primary industries – down 0.6 percent (649 jobs)
  • goods-producing industries – up 0.4 percent (1,525 jobs)
  • service industries – up 0.1 percent (2,130 jobs).

Visit our website to read this information release and to download CSV files:

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz
Original url

Scoop readers - Help to support quality, independent news & journalism that is freely available to the public.
Become a Supporter

Professionals - 'At work' users of Scoop need to have a ScoopPro licence, this keeps Scoop open and licensed users enjoy pro news tools.
More about ScoopPro

No comments yet.

Write a comment: