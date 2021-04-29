Auditor-General’s Draft Annual Plan Published

Press Release – Office of the Auditor-General

The Office’s Draft annual plan 2021/22 has been published on our website.

The draft annual plan sets out our proposed discretionary work programme, which is the work we do in addition to our audits of about 3400 public organisations. This 2021/22 work programme builds on our 2020/21 work and signals what we are considering after 2021/22.

The response to, and recovery from, Covid-19 remains a key focus of our work. Our planned work for 2021/22 includes looking at the central response to Covid-19, public sector business continuity planning, and further work on the roll-out of the vaccination programme.

Other key themes in our proposed work programme include:

· assessing how well the public sector is improving the lives of New Zealanders, including the next stage of our work on family violence and sexual violence;

· examining how the public sector is improving outcomes for Māori and outcomes relating to housing and education;

· further work on supporting the integrity of the public sector and extending our integrity audit work;

· building on our previous work on infrastructure and other investments;

· creating more good practice guidance, including for audit and risk committees; and

· building on our previous work on public accountability, performance reporting, and well-being.

We welcome your views on our proposed work programme. Your feedback helps us to understand what is most important to you and where we can make the biggest contribution to improving scrutiny of government and the public sector. Feedback is requested by Friday 28 May 2021 and can be sent to enquiry@oag.parliament.nz.

Our final Annual plan 2021/22 will be finalised and published by the end of June 2021.

