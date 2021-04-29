Architecturally Designed Home With A Conscience

Press Release – Bayleys

A high-spec, architecturally designed home with a difference is on the market for sale in Whangarei. The vibrant three-bedroom home at 13B Cross Street, Whangarei is positioned within a new community Co-Housing project called Ahi Wai. While ownership …

A high-spec, architecturally designed home with a difference is on the market for sale in Whangarei.

The vibrant three-bedroom home at 13B Cross Street, Whangarei is positioned within a new community Co-Housing project called Ahi Wai.

While ownership of the property remains private, Ahi Wai offers the new purchaser an opportunity to join a community with shared common facilities including a common house, swimming pool, landscaped gardens and a village green.

In 2014 owners Carmel Henry and Shaun Davison purchased two acres of land in the Whangarei city-fringe suburb of Regent.

Following a growing interest in Co-Housing projects, the couple decided to embark on a journey to create a similar community for like-minded individuals.

“There is a strong focus on supporting one another through shared living and environmental awareness, including eco-building, sustainability and green practices,” says Bayleys Whangarei salesperson Chris Findlay who is marketing the property for sale by negotiation.

Ahi Wai is a 17-dwelling eco-neighbourhood that aims to create a community of healthy homes using environmentally sustainable materials.

Passive heating, maximum insulation and optimal use of space are cornerstones of the design.

The project has been granted resource consent and infrastructure design is underway with building expected to commence in 2022.

The couple is selling their colourful family home located on the boundary of the Ahi Wai community.

“The home presents an exceptional opportunity to purchase architectural design with a difference,” Mr Findlay says.

Comprising three bedrooms, dual living zones and a large double garage, the unique home spans approximately 309sq m.

“An impressive entry leads down into a large open-plan kitchen, dining, living area and spacious sunny deck – ideal for entertaining,” says Mr Findlay.

A warm, northerly aspect and use of quality materials in the construction provide an ambient and comfortable living environment.

Bespoke details include solid recycled timber doors, a two-metre-wide oak staircase and handmade Italian tiles.

The dining, living and kitchen areas feature large windows and bifold doors that open out onto a large west-facing deck, boasting views out over the Western Hills.

“Soaring vaulted ceilings and plenty of warm natural sunshine offer a light, airy atmosphere,” Mr Findlay says.

“The kitchen is bright and open-plan with amenities ideal for a busy family or residents that enjoy entertaining.”

Specially-engineered stainless steel benchtops enfold dual sinks, while appliances are stored in a clever configuration.

The large timber deck has sun sail protection and a second tiled deck is situated underneath wisteria foliage and mature trees.

A wide staircase leads down from the main deck onto a lush, green lawn.

“The large master suite has spacious wardrobes, while large north-facing picture windows and a split-level ensuite offers something very special.”

There is a fourth bedroom or game’s room/home office accessible from the garage with large windows that create a light and sunny space.

The home was built by Master Builders Kerr Construction, a local company with more than 50 years’ service in the Whangarei region.

Clad in cedar weatherboard, Hebel concrete and reinforced precast concrete, the windows have been specially powder-coated in aluminium to match the aesthetic created by beautiful wisteria and magnolia bushes.

“What makes this sale truly unique is the opportunity to be part of the neighbouring Ahi Wai Co-Housing project,” Mr Findlay says.

Each freehold title will include a private backyard plus an eighteenth share of the common land which features a swimming pool, workshop plus walkways and other facilities.

“Ahi Wai offers a unique opportunity to join a group of like-minded people to promote environmental awareness by engaging with the wider community,” Mr Findlay says.

“The pleasing outlook and rich soil suitable for growing vegetables, fruit trees and other horticultural endeavours is another attractive element of the project,” he adds.

Originating in Europe, the Co-Housing concept has gained international traction in recent years with communities cropping up across New Zealand in answer to growing awareness around environmental and social issues.

Currently, there are close to 20 urban Co-Housing initiatives in various stages of development across the country from Cambridge in the Waikato to Frankton in the Otago-Lakes District.

“The advantages of living in a supportive inter-generational environment have been well publicised, and I expect the social, ecological and economic benefits of this Co-Housing initiative will excite those with a similar ethos,” Mr Findlay says.

Regent has fast become one of Whangarei’s most desirable city-fringe suburbs with the CBD just 15 minutes’ walk away.

Whangarei is the fast-developing hub of Northland, offering excellent employment opportunities and a large collection of specialty shops, cafes and galleries.

Local schooling is of a high standard and green spaces, access to amenities and proximity to some of New Zealand’s most treasured beaches continues to attract a growing number of residents here.

The property at 13B Cross Street, Regent, Whangarei is offered for sale by negotiation.

Click here to find out more information on the listing.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url