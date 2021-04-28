New Residential Apartments Set To Electrify Kingsland

Press Release – The Electric

A new boutique residential and retail development in the heart of Kingsland is bringing a distinctly different concept in apartment living to one of Auckland’s most vibrant communities.

Launching in May, The Electric is a collection of 33 apartments located on the ridge line at 445 New North Road and is based on the concept of ‘live differently’, acknowledging the diverse personalities that make up the central Auckland suburb.



Electric Living

The proudly unconventional building design offers multiple floor plan options to suit a variety of lifestyles. Boasting extraordinary sun-soaked terraces, sunrooms, contemporary interiors and designer kitchens with integrated appliances, The Electric has been created with entertaining in mind. Lush climbing greenery, private outdoor spaces and spectacular views provide a refreshing retreat from city fringe living.

The Electric is being developed by the Cassidy family, which has lived and worked in Kingsland since the 1980s, says Juliet Lichtenstein, Project Sales Manager at Colliers, the agency marketing the project.

“Over the decades, the neighbourhood evolved and the family found themselves with an exciting opportunity to make a positive and lasting contribution to the advancing area while remaining true to the heritage spirit of Kingsland,’ she says.

“The vision is to create high quality, beautiful living spaces that speak to the diverse range of people who want access to the business, transport and social offerings of inner Auckland.’

Designed by an award-winning architectural team led by Simon Woodall, Director at Chow: Hill, the concept for The Electric was originally born in 2016.

“Our team, including Katie Dickens, Amy Land and myself, wanted to create an apartment complex that set itself apart from the neighbouring developments. The Electric has been designed to capture the essence of Kingsland, a suburb that embraces both heritage and modernity, a community of forward thinking, design savvy residents. The architectural language of the building took clues from our observations of bold, high profile multi-residential developments in Australia, most notably around the Sydney foreshore. We wanted to produce a piece of design that simultaneously felt at home in Kingsland and yet stood out in the middle of a constantly evolving, energetic neighbourhood.” says Woodall.

The L shaped building has been thoughtfully designed to incorporate green space and beautiful outlooks in every direction. Unique features include climbing greenery, floor to ceiling glass bifold or sliding doors to the outside face of balcony spaces which allow these to be enclosed and used as sunrooms or outdoor living spaces interchangeably.

Some of the homes provide expansive outdoor terraces looking west towards the Waitākere Ranges which are perfect for entertaining.

The development also includes a Japanese inspired zen garden with a water feature and green wall to complement the raw and refined materials that speak to the historic streetscapes Kingsland is known for.

In line with Auckland Council’s urban design vision, The Electric’s proposed street level retail and offices will extend the Kingsland hub eastward.

Apartments in The Electric range from 50 sqm to 190 sqm, excluding terraces, with layout options that include studios, one, two and three bedroom units. A rooftop garden penthouse of 667 sqm with an extensive outdoor terrace boasting 360 degree views over Auckland provides the ultimate lifestyle for the fortuitous purchaser. All apartments have single or tandem car parks and full height storage units have been allocated for the one, two and three bedroom units. Bike storage and motorbike parking bays are also available.

The Electric’s on-site showroom will open at 445 New North Road in May, and will include a display kitchen and bathroom for discerning buyers to visualise the spaces. Prices range from $695,000 to $2.75m and the garden penthouse is POA. Construction is expected to be completed by the end of 2023 with purchasers taking up residence in early 2024. Register your interest at www.theelectric.co.nz.

