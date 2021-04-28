Leading IPaaS Provider, Boomi, Is Now Available In AWS Marketplace

Press Release – Dell Boomi

Boomi™, a Dell Technologies™ business and leading provider of cloud-based integration platform as a service (iPaaS), today announced that the Boomi AtomSphere™ Platform is now available for purchase in AWS Marketplace. This will allow customers to accelerate migration of data through application and event-driven integration, data synchronisation, and data management with Amazon Web Services (AWS) in cost effective ways. The Boomi AtomSphere Platform is a low-code iPaaS offering with pre-built connectors to integrate legacy data and applications with AWS.

“AWS Marketplace provides customers with simplified purchase options as well as convenient offers for organisations seeking to migrate and integrate data across SaaS applications, on-premises systems, and AWS,” said Will Corkery, Chief Revenue Officer, Boomi. “Boomi’s availability in AWS Marketplace underscores our commitment to meet the growing demands tied to application and event-driven data integration needs of customers using AWS services.”

Customers who purchase the Boomi AtomSphere Platform in AWS Marketplace can now use the newly announced Boomi Atom on AWS Quick Start. Boomi customers use the Boomi Atom™ runtime engine to integrate external data sources with AWS services. The Atom Quick Start enables customers to drastically reduce their time to deploy a Boomi Atom in their AWS environment, reducing hundreds of processes to a few simple click-through steps within 30 minutes.

The AWS Marketplace listing and the Boomi Atom on AWS Quick Start represent an expansion of Boomi’s relationship with AWS, as the two companies continue driving customer success by helping organisations modernise their technology infrastructure through scalable implementation processes and streamlined purchasing options.

Boomi’s leading iPaaS is designed to make it faster and easier for organisations to unify data, systems, applications, processes, and people. Boomi helps manage the movement of data across hybrid cloud landscapes, bringing all data together in real time to enable Integrated Experiences that instantly connect everyone to everything.

