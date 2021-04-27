Sky Tower Shines For World Day For Safety And Health At Work

Press Release – SKYCITY

SkyCity is proud to support World Day for Safety and Health at Work by hosting the 2021 Business Leaders Health and Safety Forum at SkyCity Theatre in Auckland on Wednesday 28 April. This year the event will be attended by more than 100 New Zealand CEOs …

SkyCity is proud to support World Day for Safety and Health at Work by hosting the 2021 Business Leaders Health and Safety Forum at SkyCity Theatre in Auckland on Wednesday 28 April.

This year the event will be attended by more than 100 New Zealand CEO’s and Health and Safety advocates, who will issue a challenge to the business community to make mental wellbeing a priority at work.

SkyCity Chief Executive Officer Michael Ahearne says SkyCity is delighted to support the Forum in running such an important event.

“Health and Safety is at the core of everything we at SkyCity do, and we are committed to improving our health and safety performance and reducing both physical and mental harm in the workplace,” says Ahearne.

“Work related mental wellbeing is a legitimate and important issue and as a business community we all need to take a more proactive approach to minimising harmful factors in the workplace,” says Ahearne.

The event will also feature a keynote speech from SkyCity Chairman Rob Campbell on the importance of the challenge.

“I wish it was as easy to light up someone’s mental wellbeing as it is to light up the Sky Tower. The workplace can often be a significant cause or aggravating factor in poor mental wellbeing. We should avoid harm, help when it does occur and promote positive wellbeing at work,” says Campbell.

At the conclusion of the forum, Ahearne will invite Hon Michael Wood, Minister for Workplace Relations and Safety to light the Sky Tower orange.

“We’re thrilled to have the Minister here to help raise awareness of the need to protect mental wellbeing at work in addition to preventing physical harm, and as an organisation SkyCity is committed to exploring ways to enhance the support we provide to our people when it comes to mental health,” says Ahearne.

SkyCity lights the Sky Tower for charities or community initiatives that we support financially, to mark national holidays, milestones or other celebrations or events, or as a symbol of respect or solidarity.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url