SH60 Tākaka Hill 7-night Closure Following School Holidays

Press Release – New Zealand Transport Agency

People who regularly drive over State Highway 60 Tkaka Hill after 9pm at night and before 5am in the morning, will need to plan ahead following the school holidays, says Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency. From 9pm Monday 3 May to 5am Monday 10 May, …

People who regularly drive over State Highway 60 Tākaka Hill after 9pm at night and before 5am in the morning, will need to plan ahead following the school holidays, says Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency.

From 9pm Monday 3 May to 5am Monday 10 May, Tākaka Hill road will be closed each night while crews work on essential drainage and pavement works using the existing road that is currently down to one lane.

“With all five retaining walls on each of the five worksites currently under construction or nearing completion, it is safest for our work crews to close the highway and get this work done under lights at night, and for least disruption to road users,” says Andrew Adams, Senior Project Manager Waka Kotahi.

State Highway 60 Tākaka Hill road will be closed for seven consecutive nights, from 9pm Monday 3 May to 5am Monday 10 May.

“Closing the road at night will allow our road crew to install a large new culvert (drainage pipe), to replace the original steel culvert, through the current single traffic lane. This work is essential to help minimise future delays and damage to the sites during sustained rainfall,” says Mr Adams.

This is the first of a number of night closures required in coming months. Waka Kotahi and the team working on Tākaka Hill will advertise these closures well in advance so people can plan ahead.

“Thanks to all regular road users for being patient as this work is done,” says Mr Adams.

If people have an essential commitment requiring night transport, they need to email takakahill@nzta.govt.nz

Emergency services will always be managed through the sites at short notice.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url