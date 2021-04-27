Ready, Bubble, Fly: Cathay Pacific’s Hong Kong-Singapore Air Travel Bubble Flights Are About To Take Off!

Press Release – Cathay Pacific

Cathay Pacific is excited to welcome the resumption of the Hong Kong-Singapore Air Travel Bubble and is ready to fly passengers on board its two-way, all-purpose, quarantine-free Air Travel Bubble flights starting 26 May. These flights will be operated by pilots and cabin crew who have all been fully vaccinated.

With travel having been difficult for everyone over the past year, we know that our customers have been eagerly anticipating the launch of our Hong Kong-Singapore Air Travel Bubble flights so that they can rediscover the joy of flying. We believe the safe and secure bubble flights will be a milestone showcase for the opening of similar travel arrangements with other popular destinations.

Flight schedule

Cathay Pacific’s Air Travel Bubble flights will operate as CX759 and CX734 using our modern, fuel-efficient Airbus A350-900 aircraft. The inaugural CX759 flight from Hong Kong will depart on 26 May, while the first CX734 flight from Singapore will depart on 27 May.

Date Flight No. Departing STD Arriving STA 26 May CX759 HKG 09:10 SIN 13:05 27 May CX734 SIN 14:45 HKG 19:00

*All times local

From 27 May to 9 June, the flight schedule will be as follows:

Flight Days of operation Departing STD Arriving STA CX759 27, 29 May, 1, 3, 5, 6, 8 June HKG 09:10 SIN 13:05 CX734 27, 29 May, 1, 3, 5, 6, 8 June SIN 14:45 HKG 19:00

*All times local

From10 June, Cathay Pacific will operate daily return Air Travel Bubble flights (CX759 and CX734) to Singapore.

Customers can book by visiting cathaypacific.com, via WhatsApp at +852 2747 2747 or calling our contact centre at +852 2747 3333. Marco Polo Club or Asia Miles members are welcome to contact us via the usual hotline numbers.

Customer Care

Safety is always our number one priority and we have been working closely with the authorities in Hong Kong and Singapore to ensure a safe and secure environment throughout all stages of travel.

Customers can find a detailed guide to everything they need to know about our Air Travel Bubble flights, passenger eligibility, testing and other requirements on our dedicated Hong Kong-Singapore Travel Bubble Info Centre page: www.cathaypacific.com/cx/en_HK/travel-bubble/hong-kong-singapore/

overview.html

We also introduced Cathay Care, our enhanced measures across every stage of the journey from check-in to the cabin to ensure our customers take off with confidence. For more information about Cathay Care, visit cathaypacific.com.

Return2hk Scheme

In addition to the resumption of the Hong Kong-Singapore Air Travel Bubble, Cathay Pacific also welcomes the recently announced expansion of the Hong Kong SAR Government’s Return2hk Scheme. This will enable Hong Kong residents arriving from anywhere in the Chinese mainland to enter the city without the need to undergo quarantine.

Cathay Pacific currently operates flights between Beijing, Shanghai, Chengdu, Xiamen and Hong Kong already and will add more routes in the coming months to enable Hong Kong residents to return more easily.

The ability for passengers to travel quarantine-free is vital to bringing cross-border air travel back to normal, pre-pandemic levels and we look forward to further relaxation of quarantine requirements in future.

