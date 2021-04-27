No New Community Cases; 8 New Cases Of COVID-19 In Managed Isolation In Two Days

Press Release – Ministry of Health

There are no new cases of COVID-19 in the community to report today.

There are eight new cases of COVID-19 to report in managed isolation in the two days since the Ministry’s last update on 25 April.

The seven-day rolling average of new cases detected at the border is two.

Five previously reported cases have recovered.

The total number of active cases in New Zealand today is 36.

Our total number of confirmed cases is 2,253.

Since 1 January 2021, there have been 49 historical cases, out of a total of 437 cases.

Testing information

The total number of tests processed by laboratories to date is 2,004,818.

On Monday, 2,079 tests were processed. The seven-day rolling average up to yesterday is 3,829 tests processed.

For testing locations in Auckland, visit Auckland Regional Public Health Service (ARPHS).

For all testing locations nationwide visit theHealthpointwebsite.

New border cases details

Arrival date From Via Positive test day/reason Managed isolation/quarantine location 12 April Pakistan UAE Day 12 / contact of a case Auckland 12 April Pakistan UAE Day 12 / contact of a case Auckland 22 April Germany UAE Day 3 / routine Auckland 22 April USA Day 3 / routine Auckland 23 April Pakistan Qatar Day 1 / routine Auckland 24 April Pakistan UAE Day 0 / routine Auckland 25 April Japan Day 0 / routine Auckland 25 April Japan Day 0 / routine Auckland

April airport case update

All 39 close contacts of the border worker who tested positive last Tuesday have returned negative test results.

The close contacts will continue to self-isolate and they will be retested.

Public health officials are in daily communication with all contacts to monitor their health and confirm any upcoming testing dates.

Perth lockdown

Immigration New Zealand has alerted the Ministry of Health to a person who travelled from Perth to Auckland, via Sydney, on 26 April, during the Perth/Peel lockdown period.

The person arrived in Auckland and travelled on to Northland. Immigration’s Border Operations became aware of this person’s arrival during routine passenger screening checks after they arrived in Auckland.

The person is currently self-isolating.

Any person who enters New Zealand who is ineligible for Quarantine-Free Travel is required to isolate for 14 days and is subject to penalties.

While the public health risk has been assessed as low, it serves as an important reminder that our public health response relies on accuracy and people fully complying with the safety measures that have been put in place by both countries. The actions of one person could jeopardise Quarantine-Free Travel with Australia for everyone.

An Immigration NZ investigation is underway as to how the person was able to come into the country.

New Zealand health officials remain in contact with their Australian counterparts and are closely monitoring the situation in Western Australia. The current risk to New Zealand has been assessed as low. A further update will be provided this afternoon.

Information for anyone who is in New Zealand and has been in Perth or Peel since 17 April is on the

locations of interest page

on the Ministry of Healthwebsite,and on the

Western AustraliaDepartment of Health

site.

If you have been to a location of interest you should stay at home, or in your accommodation, get a test, and contact Healthline

0800 358 5453

.

All people who have been in Perth or Peel between 17 April and 26 April should watch for symptoms for 14 days after leaving these areas and if symptoms develop they should stay home and get a test.

As per our framework, travel to the rest of Australia will continue. If you’re booked to travel between New Zealand and Western Australia in the next few days, check what you need to do with your airline.

Wastewater

A very weak positive COVID-19 result has been detected in a wastewater sample Eastern Interceptor (Central and Eastern Auckland).

It is the same area where ten recovered people have recently returned, after spending time in the Auckland quarantine facility. Seven of these people were released within 1-2 days prior to the sample being taken. Another sample is being taken today with results expected later this week.

The recovered cases are no longer infectious and there is no evidence that the wastewater is infectious.

We know that people who have recently had COVID-19 may continue to shed fragments of the virus for some weeks after they have recovered, without being infectious to others. Wastewater sampling can detect these fragments, which are not infectious and their presence is not considered a risk to the community.

Wastewater testing in New Zealand is being increased, and when unexplained detections occur this will help support prioritisation of surveillance and testing of potentially infectious individuals.

NZ COVID Tracer

NZ COVID Tracer now has 2,799,440 registered users.

Poster scans have reached 256,621,661 and users have created 9,604,457 manual diary entries.

There have been 537,362 scans in the last 24 hours to midday yesterday.

