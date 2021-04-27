Historic Homestead Shifts Gear

Press Release – Porirua City Council

Porirua’s historic Gear Homestead is changing things up. A new café, restaurant and bar is set to open at the iconic venue, with experienced restaurateur Michael Hollings at the helm.

Michael is the co-owner of Wellington institutions Chow restaurant, The Library bar, The Little Waffle Shop, Le Samourai café, and Lovebite cocktail bar, so he knows what makes a great venue tick.

“We think Gear Homestead is Wellington and Porirua’s most untapped venue,” he says.

“We want Gear Eatery and Bar to bring a level of European grandeur to Porirua’s best setting, looking out at Te Awarua-o-Porirua Harbour from our new purpose built deck, serving classics done well, along with craft beer, wine and cocktails.”

There is more in the works for the site, with plans underway to build an ice cream parlour and Italian pizzeria with quirky touches like an outdoor train set to give Gear a unique, family-friendly flavour.

Michael not only knows the industry inside and out, but enjoys being part of it.

“I get to work with great people to bring a quality product to our customers, and have fun doing it – and that combo is what we’re looking forward to bringing to Porirua.”

Porirua Mayor Anita Baker is excited to see one of the city’s best-loved buildings getting a new lease on life.

“Gear Homestead offers some of the best views in the city and is a wonderful place to spend time, so it’s great to see this new venture making the most of that.”

Gear Eatery and Bar is set to open from Friday 7 May, with a launch day on Saturday 8 May, featuring activities for kids and a carnival atmosphere.

You can find Gear Eatery and Bar at 1 Okowai Road, Papakōwhai. It will be open seven days, Monday to Wednesday 9am-4pm and Thursday to Sunday 9am-10.30pm.

