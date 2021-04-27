Business Scoop
ACC Futures Forum: Re-envisaging ACC For The 21st Century

April 27, 2021PressRelease

When: Friday 30 April 2021

Where: Brentwood Hotel, 16 Kemp St, Kilbirnie, Wellingtonca

What

We think that the time is right to develop our thinking on how our world-leading ACC scheme might be reformed and broadened, and the ACC Futures Coalition is hosting a ‘Futures Forum’ to address the current ACC scheme and its suitability for the challenges of the 21st century. 

The forum will feature presenters from a wide range of backgrounds and perspectives to discuss ACC, its merits and its shortcomings, including:

  • Minister for ACC, the Hon. Carmel Sepuloni
  • Len Cook: ACC in the context of the neo-liberal revolution
  • Hazel Armstrong: The immediate changes that are needed
  • Dr. Dianne Wepa: Addressing inequality in ACC – the case of Maaori
  • Dr. Huhana Hickey: How ACC fails the disability community
  • Prof. Richard Madden: Lessons from Australia

This will lead into an afternoon full of interactive workshops on a wide range of components of Accident compensation.

The full programme can be found here.

