Rubrik And NetApp Extend Partnership, Deliver Enhanced Data Management And Cloud Capabilities

PALO ALTO, Calif., April 23, 2021 – Rubrik, the Cloud Data Management Company, today announced it is extending its partnership with NetApp, a global cloud-led, data-centric software company, to offer closer product integration for their customers and partners. With this deepened collaboration and Rubrik’s leading Cloud Data Management Platform to be available on NetApp’s Global Price List (GPL), the two market-leading companies will simplify customers’ transition to the cloud and provide modern data protection, security, compliance and governance alongside high-density and cost-efficient object storage.

From its inception, Rubrik has focused on delivering leading cloud data management products. Now, coupled with NetApp’s expansive hybrid cloud strategy and offerings, this extended partnership will ease the movement of data across on-premises to the cloud and multi-cloud mobility to ease recovery, no matter where data is stored. Together, NetApp and Rubrik will remove the data management complexity by offering a common set of data management tools across a data fabric.

NetApp and Rubrik will continue their momentum into the next fiscal year with NetApp having the ability to resell Rubrik products, Rubrik Go Business Edition and Rubrik Go Foundation Edition and accelerate sales through NetApp go-to-market efforts. This partnership is also important for partners of both companies and expands the access for Rubrik partners to more seamlessly connect with the NetApp partner ecosystem, unlocking a broader solution and new possibilities for the future.

“This extended partnership is game changing for our partners and customers because we will have the ability to offer Rubrik’s modern data protection on top of our industry leading systems, software, and cloud service solutions,” said Wendy Bahr, Chief Commercial Officer of Rubrik. “We’re thrilled to deepen our partnership with NetApp and look forward to our future innovations we’ll be delivering together.”

The combination of Rubrik Cloud Data Management in conjunction with enhanced NetApp ONTAP software offers greater consolidation, deeper cloud integration and continuous data availability for improved simplicity, efficiency and protection of business-critical enterprise applications.

“Our customers are experiencing a rapid acceleration to data-driven digital transformation and implementing hybrid multi-cloud solutions to drive innovation,” said Kim Stevenson, senior vice president and general manager, NetApp. “Rubrik and NetApp together are delivering data management solutions for digital transformation in a hybrid multi-cloud world.”

“The partnership between Rubrik and NetApp is exciting as they represent a foundational element of the journey to a resilient, efficient and effective hybrid multi-cloud. Rubrik’s Data Management Platform and NetApp’s Data Fabric enable our clients to create best-of-class services for their traditional and Cloud Native workloads.” said Juan Orlandini, Chief Architect, Insight Enterprises. “These capabilities, coupled with Insight’s support and managed services, enable organisations to reduce complexity and quickly capitalise on the value of hybrid cloud.”

“This deeper partnership between Rubrik and NetApp is the natural extension of both companies’ strategy of providing data management services for customers no matter where they deploy workloads and will allow customers to realise the full potential of protected data storage and cloud data management,” said John Woodall, Vice President, Engineering of GDT. “With the addition of Rubrik on NetApp’s Global Price List, GDT can now even more easily meet our growing customers’ needs for robust data protection, governance, compliance, and security, across the hybrid multi-cloud landscape most customers are adopting. This partnership between NetApp and Rubrik expands and accelerates the requirement to give customers the freedom of choice and flexibility they need to derive value from their data; no matter where it best serves their needs, all while keeping their data secure and protected.”

