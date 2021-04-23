No New Community Cases; No New Cases Of COVID-19 In Managed Isolation

Press Release – Ministry of Health

There are no new cases in the community to report today.

There are also no new positive cases of COVID-19 to report in managed isolation since yesterday.

The seven-day rolling average of new cases detected at the border is one.

48 previously reported cases have now recovered.

The large number of recovered cases today relates to several large groups of recovered returnees being released from the Auckland quarantine facility over the past week. These include some of the 64 cases in managed isolation reported during the week ending April 11.

The total number of active cases in New Zealand today is 32.

Our total number of confirmed cases is 2,244.

Since 1 January 2021, there have been 49 historical cases, out of a total of 428 cases.

Testing information

The total number of tests processed by laboratories to date is 1,992,707.

On Thursday, 4,749 tests were processed. The seven-day rolling average up to yesterday is 4,103 tests processed.

As we head into a long weekend, testing around Auckland will continue, with four community testing centres at Northcote, Henderson, Balmoral and Wiri open tomorrow.

The Balmoral community testing centre will also be open on Sunday and Monday.

Testing is also available at after-hours general practices and urgent care clinics over the long weekend. For testing locations in Auckland, visit Auckland Regional Public Health Service (ARPHS). For all testing locations nationwide visit the Healthpoint website.

April airport case update

The number of close and close plus contacts of the border worker who tested positive on Tuesday has increased to 36.

The number has increased since yesterday as this is because the person worked three shifts during their infectious period with a number of colleagues.

All 36 close contacts of this case have been contacted and are self-isolating.

Of those 36 close contacts, 21 have returned negative tests to date with results still to come on the remainder.

Public health officials are in daily communication with all contacts to monitor their health and confirm any upcoming testing dates.

NZ COVID Tracer

NZ COVID Tracer now has 2,793,846 registered users.

Poster scans have reached 254,032,443 and users have created 9,502,722 manual diary entries. There have been 808,611 scans in the last 24 hours to midday yesterday.

Please remember to keep a record of where you’ve been

Scanning in has made it so much easier for contact tracing staff to very quickly trace the movements of close and casual plus contacts. It’s a critical element of New Zealand’s response to and fight against COVID-19.

We recommend people continue to scan NZ COVID Tracer app. The more we all scan, the safer we’ll all be. The data is stored on your phone until you choose to share it.

Next update

The Ministry’s next update is planned for 1pm on Anzac Day – Sunday 25 April.

