New Website Launched By Central City Tyres To Showcase Their One Stop Tyre Shop

Press Release – Central City Tyres

Are you looking for a one stop tyre shop conveniently located in Central Christchurch? Central City Tyres is 100% New Zealand-owned tyre shop providing service to Christchurch drivers and advice for all tyres, mags and batteries. Contact the tyre specialist …

Are you looking for a one stop tyre shop conveniently located in Central Christchurch? Central City Tyres is 100% New Zealand-owned tyre shop providing service to Christchurch drivers and advice for all tyres, mags and batteries. Contact the tyre specialist through their new website: www.centralcitytyres.co.nz.

For over 40 years, Central City Tyres has been providing affordable, top quality tyre repairs and services and wheel alignments to Christchurch drivers. Bruce McGeorge together with his team are trusted tyre specialists for tyre fitting, wheel alignment, repair mags and car battery replacement services on all vehicle types, including SUVs and European cars. The team has been providing tyre solutions based on the client’s needs and budget. The one-stop tyre shop is a local legend to all Canterbury drivers for decades.

The website focuses on four main areas: tyre fitting; wheel alignment; batteries; and mag wheels.

Tyre Fitting

Central City Tyres keeps all vehicles safe on NZ roads with great quality new and second-hand tyres. Any signs of worn down on tyres, such as balding and cracking, could endanger the driver and the passengers on board. The people at the tyre shop are experts in fitting replacement tyres for different vehicles, with the right size and suitable to all seasons. With the right tyres, it will improve handling and fuel efficiency while driving.

Wheel Alignment

For safety, it’s worth a penny to invest in wheel alignment with Central City Tyres. Professional wheel alignment can keep any cars on the road going aside from complying with the WoF safety inspection. The resident wheel alignment specialist works on the Hunter Laser Digital alignment machine making sure every vehicle has the smoothest and safest ride as possible.

Batteries

Having trouble starting the car? Get back on the road quickly. Central City Tyres offers battery replacement services for all vehicle types after they run a test on the battery with their professional equipment. The shop also supplies special batteries, truck or marine batteries.

Mag Wheels

Choose the perfect mag wheels to give your vehicle a brand new look. Central City Tyres can instantly lift the look of the vehicle by upgrading mag wheels. Choose from the wide range of new mag wheels in the shop and achieve your dream wheels. Also, the tyre specialists can get the mag wheels repaired if any cracks or damage to wheel rims are found.

Central City Tyres is based in Christchurch and caters drivers throughout Canterbury.

For more information on tyres, mags and batteries from Central City Tyres, visit www.centralcitytyres.co.nz.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url