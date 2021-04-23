Boomi Announces Unprecedented Customer Growth

Press Release – Dell Boomi

Boomi™, a Dell Technologies™ business and leading provider of cloud-based integration platform as a service (iPaaS), today announced that it has achieved a company milestone with 15,000 customers across 75 countries. Boomi has thrived in one of the toughest economic climates in history. Customers are driving change in their businesses with Boomi, automating business processes and creating pervasive connectivity while reducing project times by as much as 70 per cent, and achieving ROI levels by as much as 300 per cent. The iPaaS leader’s recent highlights include a best-in-class1 customer renewal rate of 95 per cent, nearly 800 global partners, 36,000+ certifications, 100,000+ Boomiverse community members and the creation of thousands of jobs globally across its customer and partner networks.

Boomi has continued to be a pioneer, with its leading AtomSphere™ integration platform playing a critical role in organisations’ IT ecosystems as they collectively rush to modernise and migrate to the cloud. As organisations accelerate these digital transformation initiatives, they are under increasing pressure to engage with customers, partners, and employees across a range of locations and devices. Boomi’s low-code integration platform enables customers to create integrated experiences and instantly connect to what they want — making it faster and easier to unify data, systems, applications, processes, people, enterprises, and organisations globally.

“As digital transformation becomes table stakes for survival, data has rapidly become organisations’ most valuable asset,” said Chris McNabb, CEO, Boomi. “Data, along with seamless user engagement, is the ultimate source of competitive differentiation, a revenue enabler, and driver of new services that enable businesses to innovate. Enterprises worldwide are choosing Boomi because we can unlock the power of their data easier and faster than anyone else.”

Boomi has consistently been recognised by top technology industry analyst firms as a leader in enterprise iPaaS, including Gartner, IDC, Forrester, Ovum, and Constellation Research.

Throughout the past year, Boomi has continuously innovated and pushed the envelope of what’s possible with data. Additional milestones include:

Boomi has achieved significant customer wins across the North America, APJ, and EMEA regions. Key wins by region include:

North America Moderna – Pharmaceutical HealthBridge Financial – Financial Services Oshkosh Corporation – Manufacturing Boomi has also supported over 2,000 governments, schools, non-profits and hospitals by providing free Boomi services as a result of the Boomi for Good initiative.

APJ HESTA – Financial Services Juniper Aged Care – Healthcare Cancer Council NSW – Non-Profit Red Cross – Non-Profit University of Canberra – Higher Education

EMEA Disguise – Technology WWZ – Utilities and Telecommunications Avolon – Transportation



About Boomi

Boomi, a Dell Technologies business, instantly connects everyone to everything with our cloud-native, unified, open, and intelligent platform. Boomi’s integration platform as a service (iPaaS) is trusted by more than 15,000 customers globally for its speed, ease-of-use, and lower total cost of ownership. As the pioneer at fueling intelligent use of data, Boomi’s vision is to make it quick and easy for customers and partners to discover, manage, and orchestrate data, while you connect applications, processes, and people for better, faster outcomes.

For more information, visit http://www.boomi.com.

© 2021 Boomi Inc. Dell, Dell Technologies, Boomi, the ‘B’ logo, Atom, Boomiverse, AtomSphere, Molecule, and Dell Boomi are trademarks of Dell Inc., or its subsidiaries. All rights reserved. Other names or marks may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

