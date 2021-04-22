NZ On Air Appoints Head Of Journalism

Press Release – NZ On Air

NZ On Air has announced the appointment of experienced journalist Raewyn Rasch (Ngāi Tahu) as Head of Journalism, to lead the delivery of the new $55m Public Interest Journalism fund.

The Head of Journalism role has been newly created to add specialist journalism industry knowledge to the NZ On Air Funding team.

Ms Rasch has more than 30 years experience in journalism from hands on reporting through to programme producer credits (Fair Go, Seven Sharp and Marae) and General Manager Māori and Pacific programmes at TVNZ. Her recent work has been in promoting higher education for Māori@Massey, including developing the Ngā Kupu Ora Māori Journalism Awards.

She says she is excited to take up the role. “I look forward to working alongside industry on this groundbreaking opportunity to support and strengthen journalism in New Zealand enabling transformational and sustainable change as our media evolves to meet the needs of all communities in Aotearoa.”

NZ On Air CEO Cameron Harland says Ms Rasch brings a great deal of critical capability and experience with her to the funding agency.

“Raewyn stood out for her exceptional background in journalism, team management, academia and Māori media sector understanding. We value the expertise she will bring as she helps us to make the right funding decisions to support public interest journalism.”

“Our work programme is ambitious and we have valued the input of the industry to date. Raewyn will build on this work to navigate us through the delivery of $55m in funding to a sector that is vital for the maintenance of democracy and a connected and informed New Zealand,” Mr Harland continued.

Raewyn takes up the role on May 24th.

