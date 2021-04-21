Business Scoop
Network

WorkSafe Investigation Into Fiordland Fatality

April 21, 2021PressRelease

Press Release – WorkSafe NZ

WorkSafe has opened an investigation into a workplace fatality in Fiordland yesterday. We understand the worker was undertaking geotechnical work at the time. As an investigation has now been opened we can’t provide any further comment.WorkSafe has opened an investigation into a workplace fatality in Fiordland yesterday. We understand the worker was undertaking geotechnical work at the time. As an investigation has now been opened we can’t provide any further comment.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz
Original url

Scoop readers - Help to support quality, independent news & journalism that is freely available to the public.
Become a Supporter

Professionals - 'At work' users of Scoop need to have a ScoopPro licence, this keeps Scoop open and licensed users enjoy pro news tools.
More about ScoopPro

No comments yet.

Write a comment: