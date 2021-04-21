WorkSafe Investigation Into Fiordland Fatality

Press Release – WorkSafe NZ

WorkSafe has opened an investigation into a workplace fatality in Fiordland yesterday. We understand the worker was undertaking geotechnical work at the time. As an investigation has now been opened we can’t provide any further comment.WorkSafe has opened an investigation into a workplace fatality in Fiordland yesterday. We understand the worker was undertaking geotechnical work at the time. As an investigation has now been opened we can’t provide any further comment.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url