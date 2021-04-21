Prices For Transport And Housing Rise In March 2021 Quarter

Press Release – Statistics New Zealand

Higher prices for transport and housing led to a 0.8 percent lift in the consumers price index in the March 2021 quarter, Stats NZ said today. Prices for getting around rose in the March quarter. Transport prices rose 3.9 percent, the biggest quarterly …Higher prices for transport and housing led to a 0.8 percent lift in the consumers price index in the March 2021 quarter, Stats NZ said today.

Prices for getting around rose in the March quarter. Transport prices rose 3.9 percent, the biggest quarterly rise in over a decade.

Petrol prices rose 7.2 percent, the biggest quarterly rise since June 2015. Despite this, petrol prices are 3.8 percent lower than they were a year ago.

