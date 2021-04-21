Have Your Say On The Financial Sector (Climate-related Disclosures And Other Matters) Amendment Bill

Press Release – Economic Development Science and Innovation

The Chair of the Economic Development, Science and Innovation Committee has called for submissions on the Financial Sector (Climate-related Disclosures and Other Matters) Amendment Bill.

This bill aims to ensure the effects of climate change are routinely considered in business, investment, lending, and insurance underwriting decisions.

To achieve this goal, the bill would:

· Require certain financial organisations to make climate-related disclosures.

· Seek to help financial organisations better demonstrate responsibility and foresight in their consideration of climate issues, leading to a more sustainable, low-emissions economy.

· Provide for the External Reporting Board (XRB) to issue guidance on a wider range of environmental, social, governance, and other non-financial matters that can be applied by these organisations on a voluntary basis.

Tell the Economic Development, Science and Innovation Committee what you think

Make a submission on the bill by midnight on 28 May 2021.

