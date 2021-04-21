A Networking Exhibition Celebrating Māori Business In Tāmaki Makaurau

Press Release – Auckland Unlimited

Business leaders, decision-makers, and experts plan to head down to the Viaduct Harbour on Thursday, 22 April for the inaugural Tāmaki Makaurau Taki Hua Māori Business Showcase.

This event has been developed by Auckland Unlimited, Auckland’s economic and cultural agency, in partnership with Ngā Mana Whenua o Tāmaki Makaurau and Whāriki Māori Business Network.

It aims to showcase 20 emerging Māori businesses, social enterprise, agencies and iwi to profile economic opportunities for Mana Whenua and Māori.

This showcase is one of the outcomes from the 2020 Tāmaki Makaurau Taki Hua Māori Business Summit. It was originally planned to be on 5 March to coincide with the first weekend of America’s Cup racing; however, due to Auckland’s lockdown, it was rescheduled for 22 April.

With a strong line-up of market-ready Māori exhibitors, this is a key event in the calendar. The Taki Hua Māori Business Showcase ensures Māori kaupapa is front and center, reflecting the innovation, creativity and vibrancy these businesses contribute to our Māori economy.

Maritime Room, Maritime Museum, Viaduct Harbour, Auckland CBD. Event programme: www.takihua.co.nz

Registration is closed as the event is full.

Keynote speakers: Vincent Lipanovich (Director at NZ Maritime Museum), Edwina Merito (Ngãti Awa) Tumu Whakarae Head of Mãori Outcomes and Relationships at Auckland Unlimited), and presenting online, Clayton Kimpton (New Zealand Commissioner General to Expo 2021 Dubai). Key Māori businesses at Taki Hua Māori Business Showcase: Tippett Electrical Ltd – brothers, Leroy, Danyon and Lance own and operate Tippett Electrical assisting electrical and data industries. Whenua Warrior – Founder, Kelly Francis is on a mission to fight food poverty with the solutions of our ancestors and bringing them forward into a modern-day context. BDÉT – Billie-Jo Hohepa-Ropiha is the founder of BDET, New Zealand’s eco-friendly personal hygiene brand that’s leading the way in personal hygiene innovation. BDÉT Foam Wash turns ordinary toilet paper into a cleansing, hygienic wipe. AU Consulting – Jahmaine Cummings Hodge one of three founders of AU, a people first business, combining their passion and skills of learning and connects this with their own cultural diversity to bring inclusive learning solutions. The Haka Experience – Tapeta Wehi, founder of Te Wehi Haka – The Haka Experience who provides traditional performances and deliver cultural workshops for the corporate sector, elevating visibility and accessibility of Māori knowledge systems.

