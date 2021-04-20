Parnell Warehouse For Sale Presents Unique Opportunity On CBD Fringe

Press Release – Bayleys

A substantial vacant warehouse with office and showroom for sale on the fringe of Auckland’s central business district is expected to attract keen buyer interest.

The property for sale sits at the lower end of St Georges Bay Road, Parnell, in an area which has rapidly evolved into a fashionable commercial hub housing a number of businesses with a creative and design edge.

Bayleys salesperson James Were said the listing represented a unique opportunity to secure a high-stud, clear-span warehouse within 20 minutes’ walk of Queen Street.

“Warehouses in this location are scarce. Positioned right on the city fringe, moments from the CBD, motorways, public transport hubs and the port, this vacant property will turn heads among owner-occupiers and add-value investors.

“To have a high-quality, versatile property of this nature ready to move into or adapt for optimised value at this location is a truly rare opportunity.”

The property at Unit 1C, 130 St Georges Bay Road, Parnell, is now being marketed for sale by Mr Were and fellow Bayleys salespeople Beterly Pan, Phil Haydock and Stuart Bode.

Sale will be by way of a tender closing on Tuesday 27 April (unless sold prior), through Bayleys Auckland Central and Bayleys Northwest.

Ms Pan said the property consisted of a freehold strata-titled unit of some 1,146 square metres.

“The property contains approximately 217 square metres of office and showroom space fronting onto St Georges Bay Road. This is housed within the ground floor of a four-storey building,” said Ms Pan.

“The warehouse of just under 930 square metres is positioned to the rear and is interconnected with the showroom. This column-free warehouse space benefits from an eight-metre stud height and roller-door access from the rear of the site, which is accessible over a common area.

“Built in the late 1980s, the construction features a combination of reinforced concrete frames and concrete block walls,” said Ms Pan.

The structure has an Initial Evaluation Procedure seismic rating of 70 percent of new building standard.

Mr Haydock said the unit for sale was a flexible space which could be adapted to suit multiple future uses.

“An add-value investor could, for example, consider repurposing the property for relatively higher-yielding office/showroom uses, perhaps with the addition of a mezzanine area.”

In addition to being popular with creative commercial tenants, Parnell was seeing growing demand from larger corporate tenants looking to take advantage of its strategic city fringe position and extensive local amenities, Mr Haydock said.

“The property for sale is superbly located just off The Strand in an area that has evolved significantly in recent years. This part of Parnell has undergone significant growth and transformation and has become a very popular and vibrant commercial precinct,” he said.

Neighbouring occupiers include Xero, Saatchi & Saatchi, Mansons TCLM, business incubator The Icehouse and the Textile Lofts shared office space – along with the likes of furniture and design outlets, software and web service firms.

Mr Bode said the St Georges Bay Road property sat within the Business – Mixed Use zone under Auckland Council’s unitary plan.

“This zoning encourages a mix of compatible residential and non-residential activities.

“It allows for buildings of up to 18 metres, with wide-ranging permitted uses including offices, retail, residential and visitor accommodation, commercial services and warehousing and storage,” said Mr Bode.

