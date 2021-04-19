Set Sail Before Dawn This ANZAC Day

Press Release – Fullers

Fullers360 offers free sailings from Devonport to Auckland This ANZAC Day, Sunday 25 April, Fullers360 is offering free travel for everyone on a 5am sailing from Devonport to Auckland Downtown Ferry Terminal to help passengers attending the commemorative …

Fullers360 offers free sailings from Devonport to Auckland

This ANZAC Day, Sunday 25 April, Fullers360 is offering free travel for everyone on a 5am sailing from Devonport to Auckland Downtown Ferry Terminal to help passengers attending the commemorative service at Auckland War Memorial Museum.*

Additionally, all RSA card holders and servicemen and women dressed in full uniform will have access to free ferry travel to and from Devonport all day on ANZAC Day.

“ANZAC Day is a significant day for many and one we’re proud to support. Last year, we stood at dawn from the safety of our bubbles at home. Thankfully, this year we’re able to participate in commemorative services in-person again and we’re thrilled to be able to offer free travel on this important day”, says Fullers360 CEO, Mike Horne.

Passengers will not be required to tag on with their AT Hop card or pay for the 5am service from Devonport. We kindly ask passengers to wear a mask or face covering, keep at a safe distance, practice kindness and if you’re unwell – please stay at home.

At the going down of the sun, and in the morning, we will remember them.

See you on the water.

Find out more here: www.fullers.co.nz/anzac-day

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url