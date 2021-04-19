Madam Woo Offers Discounts To Diners Who Can Keep Their Phones In Their Pockets

Press Release – Try Local

Restaurant chain Madam Woo are offering an interesting discount on the Try Local website. Diners who are able to resist looking at their phones for the course of the meal will be eligible for a 15% discount. The discount is available …



Restaurant chain Madam Woo are offering an interesting discount on the Try Local website. Diners who are able to resist looking at their phones for the course of the meal will be eligible for a 15% discount. The discount is available Sunday to Thursday, excluding public holidays and runs until the end of April. The deal is available at any of Madam Woo’s locations around New Zealand, including Queenstown, Takapuna, and Hamilton. Madam Woo offers Malaysian Street Food inspired dishes.

Challenge your loved ones to put down their phones and pick up the conversation.

See this great deal and more at Try Local

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url