Kelray Heating Introduce Longest Warranty For An Outdoor Heater In NZ

Press Release – Kelray Heating

North shore-based outdoor heater manufacturer; Kelray Heating are extended their product’s warranty to five years. Previously three years, this increase to a five-year warranty gives Kelray Heaters the longest warranty for outdoor heaters in New Zealand …

North shore-based outdoor heater manufacturer; Kelray Heating are extended their product’s warranty to five years.

Previously three years, this increase to a five-year warranty gives Kelray Heaters the longest warranty for outdoor heaters in New Zealand. This extension is a strong indication that the company backs the product life of their heaters and goes well beyond industry averages for product warranty.

In addition to their five-year warranty, which covers the entire heater, Kelray is also extending the warranty for the element from one year to two years. This far eclipses comparable outdoor heating products whose warranty’s cover heaters for three years and elements for one year.

Betting on the longevity of their product makes sense for Kelray Heating who, as the sole New Zealand manufacturer of outdoor heaters, has always stood by the durability of their products as their key point of difference.

“Durability has always been at the heart of Kelray products”, explains Kelray Heating Director, Clive Menkin. “It was actually the very reason Kelray Heating was founded – the need for more reliable heaters that could withstand our country’s unique, salt-heavy air”.

Unlike other manufacturers, Kelray uses marine-grade 316 stainless steel in the construction of its heaters. This allows their products to withstand saline environments, an atmospheric condition that is present in most coastal cities and towns across NZ.

“Other outdoor heaters available in NZ are constructed using 304-grade stainless steel and anodised aluminium”, says Menkin. “Unfortunately, these do not last well in NZ conditions and can discolour and deteriorate over time”.

The warranty extension covers the entire Kelray product range and is available on all new heaters purchased, effective immediately.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url