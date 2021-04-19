Hospitality Businesses Ready And Waiting As Trans-Tasman Opens

Press Release – Hospitality New Zealand

Hospitality businesses across New Zealand are ready to welcome what they hope will be an influx Australian travellers, business people, and Kiwis returning home to visit family.

Chief Executive Julie White says businesses have been waiting for this day for a year.

“Our members are champing at the bit to welcome visitors back.

“There will be more than a few smiles out there today.

“We know it’s no silver bullet, and that there will be peaks and troughs as the initial surge will be people rushing to connect with family.

“It’s also natural for business travelers to be cautious, so I expect they’ll be waiting to see how the first weeks go before that ramps up.

“But businesses are excited at the prospects of what’s ahead after such a horrible year.

“Australians typically comprise the biggest chunk of our incoming visitor market, so I’m optimistic the bubble will be enough to save some businesses,

“With winter and our ski season just around the corner it’s crucial they grab every opportunity.

“The test will be to keep the bubble open. It’s crucial for businesses, families, and the wider economy that we accept some risk and stay open.”

