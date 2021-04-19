Freedom Camping Public Meetings: West Coast, Queenstown, Christchurch And Online

Press Release – Ministry of Business Innovation and Employment

Public meetings are being held on the West Coast, Queenstown and Christchurch from Tuesday April 20 to support the government’s freedom camping consultation. Online webinars are also available.

“The public meetings are a good opportunity for people to get information and ask questions in person,” says Danielle McKenzie, Manager Tourism Policy, MBIE.

“We’re also holding webinars for those who are unable to attend a meeting.”

Information including a one-page summary, discussion document Supporting Sustainable Freedom Camping in Aotearoa New Zealand, and an online survey, are available on the Have Your Say section of the MBIE website.

“I would encourage people to visit the MBIE website so they know what the proposals are, and can provide feedback on areas of interest.”

Further information can be found at www.mbie.govt.nz/freedom-camping-consultation. Submissions can be made through MBIE’s online survey, by email or mail and close on Sunday 16 May.

Public meetings and online webinars for week commencing 19 April:

• Hokitika: Tuesday 20 April, 10.30am – 12.30pm – Regent Theatre, 23 Weld Street, Hokitika

• Westport: Tuesday 20 April, 4.30pm – 6.30pm – The Bridge Club, 12A Lyndhurst Street, Westport

• Queenstown: Wednesday 21 April, 1pm – 3pm – Crowne II, Crowne Plaza, 93 Beach St, Queenstown

• Christchurch: Thursday 22 April, 11am – 1pm – TSB Space, Tūranga, 60 Cathedral Square, Christchurch

• Online webinars: Tuesday 20 April, 12 – 2pm, and Thursday 22 April, 6pm – 8pm; registration required.

Details of further public meetings throughout Aotearoa New Zealand are online.

