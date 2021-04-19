Bridge Deck Taking Shape On Manukau Harbour Walking And Cycling Connection

Press Release – New Zealand Transport Agency

The Old Māngere Bridge Replacement project, which will restore a vital walking and cycling connection across the Manukau Harbour, is one milestone closer to completion as work begins on the deck of the new bridge.

The construction team has spent months working in cofferdams within the harbour to build two piers and with these now completed, work has been undertaken to install seven large beams between the piers which act as the base of the bridge deck.

“The first span, together with the two completed piers is allowing us to see the great progress the team is making, and over the coming months the bridge will really start to take shape,” says Waka Kotahi National Manager Infrastructure Delivery Andrew Thackwray.

Each span requires seven beams and the size and scale of these means this is a time-consuming process. Up to 21m in length and weighing about 30 tonnes, only one beam can be trucked onto site at a time. In total, 71 concrete beams are needed for the project.

The beams are being constructed in Tauranga using a mould and reinforced steel bars which act like a skeleton before the moulds are then filled with concrete. Each beam is left to cure, and this process takes around two days before they are transported to Auckland.

The team will be working on building the remaining piers and installing the additional beams throughout the rest of this year. All beams are planned to be in place by early 2022 with the bridge open later in the year.

As well as connecting to Auckland’s wider cycling network, the new bridge will provide increased clearance underneath and space between the piers for waka, canoes and small watercrafts to travel into the Māngere Inlet.

