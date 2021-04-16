Vodafone NZ First Business In Aotearoa To Be Awarded Key AWS Accreditation

Press Release – Vodafone

Just over seven months after launching Vodafone Connect, a customised cloud contact centre solution powered by Amazon Connect, Vodafone New Zealand has been accepted into the Amazon Connect Service Delivery Program, making it the first business in Aotearoa to be awarded this status.

To join the program, Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partners are put through a rigorous validation process, demonstrating a deep understanding of Amazon Connect services, extensive experience implementing the products, and proven customer success delivering AWS services to customers. As one of only five AWS Partners in Australasia and the first in New Zealand to achieve the status, Vodafone New Zealand is now authorised to provide specialised expertise in the areas of contact centre migration and operations, as well as best practices on how to deploy solutions seamlessly.

Vodafone New Zealand Chief Enterprise Officer, Lindsay Zwart, says the accolade reaffirms the dedication the team has shown to delivering exceptional cloud-based solutions.

“In the last seven months, we have seen incredible success with Vodafone Connect, as more businesses discover the flexibility and cost efficiencies of a contact centre solution in the cloud,” she says. “Our ICT practice works closely with Kiwi businesses of all sizes to customise Amazon Connect solutions and leverage next-generation technology such as Vodafone Voice Concierge to enhance customer interaction.”

One business that has recently migrated to Vodafone Connect is Tourism Holdings Ltd (THL) that accelerated its move to a cloud-based solution after a catastrophic fire destroyed their largest rentals site in Mangere, Auckland.

“The Vodafone team went above and beyond to help out when we needed to get a solution in quickly,” says Mark Taylor, GM Information Technology at THL. “Within two weeks our wider team were all trained, and we were live – not just here in Auckland, but our Australian call centre and tourism operations at the Waitomo Glowworm Caves too. The team then recently repeated this feat by deploying Vodafone Connect at our US call centre within two weeks. Our US team are very happy and the transition was seamless. The experienced team’s focus and dedication to deploy a flexible, omnichannel solution so quickly has actually allowed us to thrive, rather than just survive,” he says.

Nick Walton, AWS Managing Director for Commercial Sector in New Zealand, says AWS has been impressed with Vodafone New Zealand’s extensive knowledge of Amazon Connect and embedded services like artificial intelligence and machine-learning capabilities, and the exceptional results they have delivered through Vodafone Connect.

“We are delighted to accept Vodafone New Zealand into our Amazon Connect Service Delivery Program,” he says. “Our customers often ask us how to find AWS Partners that drive innovation, meet business objectives, and get the most out of their AWS services. The AWS Service Delivery Program meets those needs, giving the customer confidence that by choosing a Service Delivery Partner, they are working with a team that has expertise and proven success delivering AWS services to customers.”

“It is fantastic to see our relationship with AWS take the next step to become the first New Zealand-based Amazon Connect Service Delivery Partner, and we look forward to continuing to help businesses throughout Aotearoa build modern workplaces that allow free-range working without compromising customer satisfaction,” says Zwart.

