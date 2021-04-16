More Choices For Travel Between Papakura And Drury South

Press Release – NZTA

The diggers are out and shovels in the ground with construction work starting on improvements to Auckland’s Southern Motorway between Papakura and Drury which will see extra lanes added as well as a path for people on bikes and on foot.

Transport Minister Michael Wood led the official start of construction this morning, on the SH1 Papakura to Drury South project. It’s part of the New Zealand Upgrade Programme (NZUP) which is investing more than $6.8 billion in road, public transport and walking and cycling infrastructure to get our cities moving, save lives and future-proof the economy.

“This project will deliver a range of more sustainable transport choices by providing a third lane in each direction, wide shoulders to allow for future bus services and more options for walking and cycling, linking with a city wide network that is being developed for pedestrians and cyclists,” says Waka Kotahi National Infrastructure Delivery Manager Andrew Thackwray.

The natural environment within the wider project area is diverse; comprising streams, wetlands, estuaries, and native bush. Historic pā and and midden are also reflected within the agricultural landscape.

Protecting and enhancing that environment is a prime consideration in our project planning. This includes areas of environmental heritage significance, places that are important to the community, and areas that will become more urbanised in the future.

The Papakura to Drury South project is part of a longer-term transport network being investigated and delivered to support growth in south Auckland. This project will deliver more immediate benefits to the economy with about 750 construction staff expected to be working at some point on this first stage.

“With an additional 120,000 people expected to live in the area over the next 30 years, these improvements will provide greater choice for how people in the local area travel to work, access local services or connect with family and friends,” says Mr Thackwray.

The first stage of construction awarded to Fulton Hogan covers works within the existing motorway boundaries from the north side of Papakura interchange to the BP motorway service centre north of Otūwairoa / Slippery Creek.

It will extend capacity improvements north of Papakura delivered by the Southern Corridor Improvements project and includes the replacement of the Park Estate Road overbridge. A new noise wall on the eastern side of SH1 between Papakura interchange and the overbridge will also be installed.

Andrew Johnson, Fulton Hogan’s National Manager for major projects says the company is delighted to be working on the construction.

“Providing infrastructure for communities is at the heart of what we do, and the Papakura to Drury South project aligns perfectly with that.”

The Papakura to Drury South project will be constructed in phases over the coming years. While Stage 1A is now underway, we continue to plan for future stages subject to resource consent approval.

For more information on the project, you can visit the website and also subscribe to receive project updates or notification of weekly motorway closures here.

The New Zealand Upgrade Programme

Waka Kotahi is delivering 20 projects, including four in Auckland, for the NZ Upgrade Programme that support a shift to greater transport choice with a balanced investment in public transport, new or upgraded roads, walking and cycling.

The programme is already supporting jobs and the economy, with about 700 people developing projects and getting them ready for construction. The number of jobs will grow as more contracts are awarded to complete project designs, finalise construction plans and get workers on site to start construction.

Significant progress has been made on the NZ Upgrade Programme since it was established, with several construction projects, including Papakura to Drury South, SH1/Walnut Ave in Ashburton and stage one of Takitimu North Link in Tauranga, starting construction this year.

We’ve engaged with communities for their input to further develop designs and preferred routes as well as getting projects ready for construction.

The programme will play a vital role in helping to stimulate the economy and support the country as it recovers from the impacts of COVID-19.

For NZUP’s Auckland projects, see https://www.nzta.govt.nz/planning-and-investment/nz-upgrade/auckland-package/

