Hospitality NZ Supports Refusal Of Off-licence Over Migrant Exploitation

Hospitality NZ strongly supports the refusal of an off-licence for Two Brothers Wholesale Ltd, in Tokoroa.

The decision was announced by the Alcohol Regulatory & Licensing Authority Te Mana Waiture Take Waipiro (ARLA).

Hospitality NZ Chief Executive Julie White says her organisation has zero tolerance for migrant exploitation in the industry, and encourages and supports strong consequences for rogue operators found to be in breach of employment law.

“Overall business practices should absolutely be considered when reviewing the appropriateness of issuing liquor licenses, and that particularly includes the treatment of employees.

“Hospitality NZ works hard to encourage best practice within the alcohol sales industry and we have our own internal processes to deal with such operators.”

