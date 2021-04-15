Have Your Say On A Bill That Would Set A Safety Standard For Sunscreen Products

Press Release – Health Committee

The Health Committee is seeking public submissions on the Sunscreen (Product Safety Standard) Bill. The bill would require the Minister of Commerce and Consumer Affairs to recommend that a mandatory regulation be set to prescribe a safety standard for sunscreen products.

New Zealand and Australia have a shared Sunscreen Standard, which specifies testing methods for sunscreens, as well as labelling requirements. However, compliance with the standard is currently voluntary in New Zealand.

The regulation would be set under section 29 of the Fair Trading Act 1986. The Minister would need to recommend the regulation no later than six months after the legislation commenced.

