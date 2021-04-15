Best Lawyers™ Names Top Lawyers In New Zealand

Press Release – Best Lawyers

Best Lawyers™, the oldest and most respected guide to the legal profession, is pleased to announce the release of the 13th Edition of The Best Lawyers™ in New Zealand on April 15, 2021.

The 2022 Edition of The Best Lawyers™ in New Zealand recognizes the professional excellence of more than 550 lawyers in 63 practice areas, including 55 “Lawyer of the Year” recipients. “Lawyer of the Year” honors are awarded annually to only one lawyer per practice area in each region with extremely high overall feedback from their peers, making it an exceptional distinguishment.

“40 years ago, Best Lawyers was founded to highlight the extraordinary successes of those in the legal profession,” says Best Lawyers CEO Phil Greer. “We are proud to continue our unique peer-review methodology to present these prestigious awards to deserving lawyers worldwide.”

Lawyers who are nominated for consideration are voted on by currently recognized Best Lawyers working in the same practice area and located in the same geographic region. Our awards and recognitions are based purely on the feedback we receive from these top lawyers. Those who receive high peer reviews undergo a thorough verification process to make sure they are currently still in private practice. Only then can these top lawyers be recognized by Best Lawyers.

Search The Best Lawyers™ in New Zealand results by lawyer name, firm, region, and/or practice area by visiting www.bestlawyers.com.

