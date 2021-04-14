ProCare Welcomes Medsafe Announcement On Pfizer Vaccine Storage

Press Release – ProCare Health

New Zealand’s largest Primary Health Organisation (PHO), ProCare, welcomes news shared by Minister Hipkins today that Medsafe have approved changes to the storage of the Pfizer vaccine. Medsafe has approved storage at -20C for two weeks meaning it can be more easily administered by General Practices and with a skilled nursing workforce already in place this will significantly improve logistics regarding the rollout of the vaccine programme.

ProCare CEO Bindi Norwell said “our general practices want to be part of the vaccination programme to make sure their patients and communities are protected from COVID-19. MedSafe’s approval of vaccine storage at -20C for two weeks will make an enormous difference to the operational and logistical aspects of the rollout campaign and mean that more people can receive the vaccination by their trusted clinician in their local community.”

