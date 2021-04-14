Nationwide Survey Launched To Encourage More Kiwi Women Into Trades

Press Release – 818 Entertainment

The COVID-19 Pandemic has seen more than 22,000 Kiwi women lose their jobs. Today, Trade Careers has launched a nationwide survey to gather information and find ways to boost the number of women working in the infrastructure and construction sector, …



The COVID-19 Pandemic has seen more than 22,000 Kiwi women lose their jobs. Today, Trade Careers has launched a nationwide survey to gather information and find ways to boost the number of women working in the infrastructure and construction sector, a sector crying-out for great wāhine staff.

Women in Trade Collective’s (WITC) survey will help discover what support New Zealand women need to enter the trades, supported by focus groups around the country. At present, only 13.5% of all workers in the trades are female. Trade Careers hopes to uncover what the barriers are, and explore the opportunities to see more females enter the industry.

Kelly Bennett, Principal Advisor, WITC commented: “A skill shortage is evident within the trades and we want to ensure that women consider the trades as a career option. This survey will arm us with crucial information to help boost the number of women working in infrastructure and construction, ensuring they enter the industries feeling confident, well-supported, and well-connected.”

35-year old Elizabeth Cramer-Roberts is currently completing her first year of an electrical apprenticeship. Elizabeth, mother of one, previously worked in retail, hospitality and qualified as a make-up artist, but decided to retrain when the global pandemic hit to safeguard her job security.

Elizabeth Cramer-Roberts explained: “Every day it’s evident to me that women could bring transferable skills to the trades. I’m passionate about creating a safe and inclusive workspace within the construction industry – and I would absolutely encourage other women to explore employment and training opportunities in this sector.”

Additionally, a nationwide employer survey will be launched on April 21 2021. WITC wants to learn more about the barriers and opportunities that employers experience to employing women. Following this, in May, a series of co-design workshops will be launched across Aotearoa New Zealand to develop solutions to increase women’s participation in the trades.

Trade Careers is presented by Women in Trades Collective (WITC) and is supported by BCITO, Connexis, Skills and Competenz. Trade Careers received funding from the Tertiary Education Commission.

Survey links:

Survey for women seeking work here

Employer survey here

Visit the Trade Careers website here

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url