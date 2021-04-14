Business Scoop
Media Statement From Metlink: Industrial Action

April 14, 2021PressRelease

Press Release – Greater Wellington Regional Council

Metlink understands that members of the Tramways Union at NZ Bus have voted in favour of industrial action during a stop work meeting today.

Metlink will now await notice from NZ Bus when this action might occur. Typically, unions are required to give operators 24 hours’ notice.

Metlink is strongly encouraging both parties to resume negotiations and has offered to provide mediation services to bring the parties together and come to a satisfactory outcome to avoid more uncertainty and cancellations for passengers.

The region’s transport provider will keep passengers up to date through the Metlink website and app as more details emerge.

