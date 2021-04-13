You’re Due South Campaign Launches This Week

Press Release – Great South

Great South, and its two Regional Tourism Organisations Visit Southland and Visit Fiordland, is proud to launch a new marketing campaign for the region, ‘You’re Due South’.

Created in partnership with Christchurch advertising agency Strategy, the campaign quite simply tells kiwis they are “due south”, to explore the epic vistas of Milford Sound, the unforgettable coastlines of the Catlins, the almost otherworldliness of Stewart Island and everything in between.

Great South GM tourism and Events Bobbi Brown doubts there is any other region in New Zealand that can match Southland for its diversity of landscapes and experiences.

“And added to that, there’s that famous southern hospitality”.

All campaign material links to a microsite Southland Trails on which five suggested itineraries have been created catering to different interests.

“Whether you are a foodie or an adventurer, the campaign shows you how you can explore Southland in new ways.”

A key strategy for the campaign was to inject some immediacy into people’s decision making, Mrs Brown said.

“The tagline ‘You’re Due South’ works for visitors who have never been to the region as well as for visitors who have been before, but perhaps not for a while.

We want people to come to Southland now, not just put it on their bucket list.”

The campaign launched today (April 13) and will run for four weeks with a range of marketing channels to be utilized, including large images of Southland on billboards in the heart of Auckland.

“It’s a reminder it’s never been easier to get to Southland with affordable direct jet services from our major cities”

Learn more about the campaign and the travel itineraries and trails at https://trails.southlandnz.com/

