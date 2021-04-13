Business Scoop
Update: Milton Highway Crash – Southern

April 13, 2021PressRelease

Press Release – New Zealand Police

While diversions are in place following a serious crash on Milton Highway this afternoon, those diversions are not suitable for heavy traffic. Police are therefore requesting that heavy traffic delay travel where possible. An update will be issued when the …While diversions are in place following a serious crash on Milton Highway this afternoon, those diversions are not suitable for heavy traffic.

Police are therefore requesting that heavy traffic delay travel where possible.

An update will be issued when the road reopens.

