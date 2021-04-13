REINZ Reminds Landlords And Property Managers – Less Than 3 Months Until Next Healthy Homes Standards Deadline

Press Release – REINZ

The Real Estate Institute of New Zealand (REINZ) has today issued a reminder to all landlords and property managers that there is now less than 3 months remaining until the next deadline for the Healthy Homes Standards on 1 July 2021. The Tenancy …

The Real Estate Institute of New Zealand (REINZ) has today issued a reminder to all landlords and property managers that there is now less than 3 months remaining until the next deadline for the Healthy Homes Standards on 1 July 2021.

The Tenancy Services website states* that from 1 July 2021, private landlords must ensure their rental properties comply with the Healthy Homes Standards within 90 days of any new or renewed tenancy. From the same date, all boarding houses except Kāinga Ora (formerly Housing New Zealand) and Community Housing Provider boarding house tenancies must comply with the Healthy Homes Standards.

REINZ has been working with members over the last two years to ensure that they are ready for the various Healthy Homes Standards deadlines.

Wendy Alexander, Acting Chief Executive at REINZ says: “We have been encouraging our members to work with their clients/landlords to ensure that all the Healthy Homes Standards have been worked towards over the last couple years, as we know from past experience that if it is left until the last minute, it can create a bottle neck of work before the final deadline.

“In different regions of New Zealand, there can be variations in the time to supply and fit items such as heat pumps etc., therefore, REINZ encourages all landlords to be proactive and move sooner, rather than later, in terms of ensuring their rental properties meet the deadlines.

“COVID-19 and the various lockdowns have impacted the timeline slightly, but we continue to encourage individuals to not leave it to the last minute. There has been a good amount of time to prepare, so with such long lead in times, we know the Tenancy Tribunal is likely to take a firm approach with those who don’t meet the deadline in time,” she continues.

“The expected cost for a heat pump unit and install can range from around $2,000 through to around $4,500, whereas the fine for non-compliance is $7,200. So, it is more economical to comply than risk being fined,” concludes Alexander.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url