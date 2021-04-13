PPE Company Sets Industry Leading Sustainability Goals

Press Release – Eagle Protect

Worlds only B Corp certified glove and clothing supplier, Eagle Protect, releases 2020 Impact report, highlighting their environmental and social impact and performance. Eagle Protect is the worlds only B Corp certified glove and clothing …

World’s only B Corp™ certified glove and clothing supplier, Eagle Protect, releases 2020 Impact report, highlighting their environmental and social impact and performance.

Eagle Protect™ is the world’s only B Corp™ certified glove and clothing supplier. Eagle is on a mission to change the food industry one glove at a time, through ethical sourcing, environmental impact reduction, and its proprietary Fingerprint Glove Analysis testing to improve glove food safety.

Eagle does not simply sell gloves and clothing, improving their customers’ food safety and environmental impact is at the forefront of Eagle’s business goals. Expertise on correct product selection and use, together with providing improved quality of products, has saved over 335,103 kgs of glove and packaging waste, reduced 43 MT tons of CO2 and over 6,146,127 litres of water during 2020.

“During 2020, Eagle has saved over 335,103 kg of waste and 6,146,127 litres of water”

Eagle Protect’s 2020 Impact Report highlights the company’s environmental, social impact and performance. Disposable gloves and clothing are mandatory in the medical, food and industrial industries, and the various ways of manufacturing and sourcing these products affect their impact, and food safety.

The initiation of Eagle’s Fingerprint testing across its Aotearoa New Zealand & USA businesses, is further testament ensuring Eagle is supplying the cleanest, safest, and best quality gloves, mitigating chemical and microbial glove hazard contaminants. A recent product recall due to a toxic chemical found in gloves is one such example of the issues of cheap gloves with poor manufacturing quality control procedures in place.

Eagle’s B Corporation® certification is unique to the PPE supply industry and ensures against sourcing from suppliers found guilty of labour rights violations and selling reject and fraudulent products. These quality and labour violations are not uncommon in the glove manufacturing industries and have been further highlighted due to the recent COVID related PPE supply and demand deficit.

Read more about Eagle Protect’s environmental and social impact and performance in their latest 2020 Impact Report. Contact us to discuss how Eagle can enhance your food safety, sustainability goals and brand protection.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url