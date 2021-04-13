Perceptive And Paymark Launch Ada

Press Release – Joint Press Release

Leading customer insights agency, Perceptive, and New Zealand’s original fintech startup, Paymark, are excited to launch Ada, a new tool that offers unprecedented insights as to how New Zealanders spend their money.

Ada combines Paymark’s EFTPOS transaction data — the largest of its kind in New Zealand with over 1 billion transactions a year — with Perceptive’s data science and visualisation capabilities to create a powerful business intelligence tool.

This new service offering produces comprehensive customer intelligence and builds a complete picture of what drives customer outcomes by using transactional data.

‘We are thrilled to be launching this product,’ says Daniel Shaw, Managing Director at Perceptive. ‘Ada will provide companies access to fascinating data and intel to help them gain a complete picture of customers’ spending behaviours. This will allow them to make smarter, better-informed decisions about the way they operate.’

‘Companies will be able to explore and analyse how customers spend with their brand, in their brand category, and in the macro environment with Ada’s visual, self-service dashboard. It can unlock customer transactional data at a regional level and we can provide bespoke filters to give businesses access to any specific segment of intel they need,’ says Daniel.

‘We know Perceptive’s insights and analysis combined with our data will add a new layer to customer understanding. With it, businesses can gain a complete picture of their customers, including a deeper understanding of retention and acquisition, and the impact and procurement of customer loyalty,’ says Ella Obreja Head of CX and Data Innovation at Paymark. ‘These new insights will be invaluable to businesses and we are very excited to be working with Perceptive on this new and unique offering.’

