Best Foods Launches The Ultimate Online Fanzone For Vodafone Warriors’ Supporters With Money-can’t-buy Experiences

The Vodafone Warriors are currently playing in Australia without the physical support of their Kiwi fans. The first potential Mt Smart home fixture is planned for Friday, July 2 (travel restrictions dependent)

Best Foods wants to reward fans who have backed the Vodafone Warriors through thick and thin and has created the ultimate fan zone community for supporters to come together. The exclusive programme will include offers such as VIP viewing experiences at Mt Smart Stadium, Train Like a Warrior – a six-month nutrition and fitness programme – the chance to meet players digitally as well as have them over to your place for a BBQ, plus discounts on merchandise and crazy offers on New Zealand’s favourite mayo, Best Foods.

Despite the trans-Tasman bubble announcement, the Vodafone Warriors will remain in Australia until June 21 away from home ground Mt Smart Stadium – and their army of supporters – to ensure the team has stability for the first 15 rounds of the NRL season. The fan zone will provide New Zealand-based fans with an opportunity to feel connected with the Vodafone Warriors through shared experiences and other ways to show support for their favourite team.

Vodafone Warriors GM commercial Glenn Critchley says: “The team has had a strong start to the season but it’s bittersweet celebrating away from our army of supporters in New Zealand. Best Foods Locker Room will provide both fans and players with a way to stay united while we remain abroad. We can’t wait to return and celebrate together in person when it’s safe to do so.’’

Monica Reyes from Best Foods says: “It’s important for us to find ways for Kiwi fans to support the boys. Our goal is to give fans this exciting opportunity where they can enjoy a variety of up close and unexpected experiences with the Vodafone Warriors. Even when they aren’t able to watch the games in person, we want to give them memorable moments where they can come together to show their collective pride.’’

Fans can register to join Best Foods Locker Room for free at http://bestfoodslockerroom.co.nz/ and receive offers in their inbox where they can enter competitions, access rewards and redeem special discounts. The programme will run from April 2021-September 2021.

Best Foods announced its sponsorship of the Vodafone Warriors in 2020 and has since undertaken numerous activities to show its support for the mighty team. It executed a 100-person bespoke COVID-19 haka to demonstrate Kiwis’ support as they decamped to play in Australia, implemented ‘Come Digitally Dine with Me’, a socially-led competition giving fans the opportunity to meet and lunch with their favourite players via Zoom, as well as the Vodafone Warriors x Comedy Festival mash up, a digital content comedy series featuring Vodafone Warriors players as talent.

