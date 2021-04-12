Entries Open For 2021 Hawke’s Bay Export Awards

Press Release – Business Central

A precautionary boil water notice is still in effect under the advice of Regional Public Health. This means Carterton residents and businesses connected to the town water supply are advised to continue boiling all water before being used for drinking,

Hawke’s Bay export successes will be celebrated at the region’s sixth export awards in July.

Details of the ExportNZ ASB export awards were announced today by ExportNZ Hawke’s Bay Executive Officer Amanda Liddle.

Companies will compete for the T&G Global Best Established Exporter Award (those with a turnover of more than $5 million a year), the South East Asia Centre Asia Pacific Excellence in Innovation Award, and the ContainerCo Best Emerging Business Award. There is also the Unsung Heroes Award, sponsored by Napier Port, which reflects the hard work done by people within their business, and is based on nominations.

The winners of the first three categories will contest the supreme award of ASB Exporter of the Year, and will automatically go to the New Zealand Trade and Enterprise (NZTE) International Business Awards in Auckland in November.

Last year’s ASB Exporter of the Year was Napier software company Re-Leased.

Entries are open to companies from Gisborne to Pahiatua. They must describe their operation and export achievements, and will receive site visits by the judges.

Entries close on 8 June, with site visits over the following two weeks. Finalists will be announced on 5 July, with the Awards Gala Dinner on 29 July at Toi Toi Hawke’s Bay Arts and Event Centre.

The judges are NZTE director Wayne Norrie, ASB Head of International Trade Fergus Lee, Callaghan Innovation Specialist Jenny Brown, Napier Port Chairman Alasdair Macleod, and NZTE Regional Manager Katrina Buscke.

ExportNZ Hawke’s Bay’s Amanda Liddle acknowledges the strength of the region’s export businesses.

“Exporters have faced enormous upheaval over the past 12 months as COVID’s aftermath served up huge challenges for all businesses – and it’s not over yet.

“What has been truly inspirational is how they pivoted and continue to do so to meet those challenges.

“We need to congratulate them and celebrate their achievements, and these awards will do exactly that.”

Mrs Liddle says the awards have become a much-anticipated event on the Hawke’s Bay business calendar and despite the trials of the past year she is expecting the usual high number of entries.

ASB’s Executive General Manager for Corporate Banking, Nigel Annett, says: “Since the emergence of COVID-19, Kiwi exporters have faced some enormous hurdles. Despite this, international trade is increasingly important to local businesses and New Zealand’s economic prosperity more broadly. At ASB, we’re delighted to once again support the ExportNZ ASB Hawke’s Bay Export Awards, which not only celebrate successful exporting businesses but encourage innovative ways of doing business on the global stage.”

Hawke’s Bay Airport Chief Executive Stuart Ainslie says: “Hawke’s Bay Airport sees its sponsorship of the awards as an acknowledgment of the important role local exporters play in growing the vitality, profile and prosperity of the region. As the primary regional air transport infrastructure provider, the airport is proud to support industry, enable connectivity, and further enhance the region’s reputation as a great place to do business”.

Hawke’s Bay Airport is sponsoring the gala dinner. Other sponsors are NZTE, Great Things Grow Here, Napier City Council, Grundy Productions, and Trinity Hill.

ExportNZ Hawke’s Bay is overseen by Business Central, which represents about 3500 employers across the lower North Island. It provides employer, health & safety, and human resources advice, and advocates policies that reflect the interest of the business community.

Business Central Chief Executive Simon Arcus says his organisation supports the awards because they recognise excellence in a sector that is vital to both the regional and national economy.

“Without their ongoing resilience and success – and particularly over the past year – we wouldn’t have the benefits to support the local economy, so it’s great to be able acknowledge and encourage that.”

Entry forms, criteria details, and registration forms for the awards dinner are available on the ExportNZ website www.exportnz.org.nz or by emailing Amanda Liddle on amanda@exportnz.org.nz

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url